BREAKING: Three People, Including Two Boys, Injured In Old Town Drive-By

(CBS) – Three people, including two 12-year-old boys, were reported shot Tuesday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood.
Witnesses say the boys were walking to a mini mart for a snack when they were shot. They both live in a nearby apartment building, the witnesses said.
The incident occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick, Chicago Police said.
One of the 12-year-old boys was hit in the chest, and the other was shot in the leg. Both were transported in stable condition to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police said. The third victim was a 66-year-old man, who was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.
Police say a vehicle was driving by when someone inside fired a weapon and hit the three victims.
Area Central detectives are investigating.