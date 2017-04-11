Cubs’ Javy Baez Honored With Street Sign In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A celebratory crowd watched as a portion of West Luis Munoz Marin Drive was officially unveiled as Javier Javy Baez Way.

“Are you ready for Javy?” asked 25th Ward Alderman Roberto Maldonado, to a raucous crowd gathered outside Little Cubs Field in Humboldt Park.

Baez is the only Puerto Rican player on the team’s roster. Maldonado said Baez’s heritage means a lot to the Humboldt Park community. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“I promised my wife that I would continue to showcase the incredible talent of our Puerto Rican community in this great city. Javier Baez symbolizes that greatness,” he said.

Baez lost his father when he was 11-years old and his sister died in 2015.

“He promised his father who he lost in 2004, that he would provide for his family just like his father did and look how he kept that promise,” Maldonado said.

Baez, who just finished playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, now has his name in the center of Chicago’s Puerto Rican community.

“First of all, thank you. Wow,” said Baez, who was left a bit speechless and than thanked his fans in Spanish.

“When I was growing up, it was always like we wanted to grow up like Mike. Now, in the city of Chicago, kids are growing up are saying I want to be like Javy,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel. “Javy’s name at Little Cubs Field will forever be a positive reminder to our youth how to raise above adversities and achieve personal greatness.”

“I love Javy’s personality, his well being. I’m Mexican but his heritage, our culture, it means so much. There’s hope for the future for our children,” said Cynthia Mendez.

The World Series trophy was also in attendance. The first 500 fans who score a wristband was given a photo and a chance to meet Baez.