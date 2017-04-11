Priest Robbed At Gunpoint While Walking Dog

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Catholic priest was robbed at gunpoint while walking his dog Tuesday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Fr. John Molyneux, a priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe parish, said he was walking his dog around 6:45 a.m., near 91st and Baltimore, when a young man walked up and began petting his dog, MacDuff.

The young man walked away for a minute, but then came back and asked for a dollar.

“So I took out my wallet to give him a dollar, and he says ‘How much more you got?’ I said, ‘No, here’s a dollar,’” Molyneux said.

The priest said, at that point, the young man pressed what appeared to be a gun into his stomach, so Molyneux handed over his wallet.

Molyneux said the robber also demanded his cell phone, but he lied and said he didn’t have one, and the young man left.

After the robbery, Molyneux later held mass at Our Lady of Guadalupe, where he’s been a resident priest for two years.

Parishioners stopped by to wish him well, and Molyneux said he wasn’t hurt.

“I’m okay. … It’s just part of living in the city,” he said. “I would just like to say to the community, I was more concerned about the people here this morning coming in, because I know that this rattles them, and I think that the only thing that I can say is that we can’t live in fear.”

Molyneux said he’s angry about having guns in the neighborhood, but his money and credit cards can be replaced.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South Detectives were investigating.