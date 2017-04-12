LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Bulls Blow Out Nets To Clinch Playoff Berth In Regular-Season Finale

April 12, 2017 9:12 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls

(CBS) An up-and-down Bulls regular season ended where you might expect it to — right at .500.

And that was enough to give Chicago the right to keep playing.

The Bulls beat the Nets, 112-73, in their regular-season finale Wednesday night at the United Center to clinch at playoff berth after missing the postseason last year. Chicago finished 41-41, a mark that Miami matched, but the Bulls held the tiebreaker by virtue of a 2-1 advantage in the season series.

Jimmy Butler led Chicago with 25 points, while Paul Zipser scored a career-high 21. The Nets rested leading scorers Brook Lopez and Jeremy Lin, as well as rotation regular Trevor Booker.

At the final buzzer, Chicago’s foe wasn’t yet finalized because several others games were in their final minutes, but it was set to be Boston if the scores held. The Bulls and Celtics split the season series 2-2, with the home team winning each time.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network
Free Weather App!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia