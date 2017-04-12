Cubs Receive World Series Championship Rings

(CBS) The World Series champion Chicago Cubs got their hardware on Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.
Cubs players, coaches and front office members were presented with their championship rings, which were loaded with 108 diamonds to represent the years in between the franchise’s titles.
In a unique gesture, the Cubs had honorary ring bearer fans present players with their rings. Cubs legends Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg and Ferguson Jenkins also received rings, and the team had rings made for the late Ernie Banks and Ron Santo.
Here are some images and moments from the ceremony: