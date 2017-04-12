State Senator Hopes To Build Support For New School Funding Bill

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another idea to change the way Illinois pays for public K-12 education is coming.
The yet to be filled bill addresses neither the reliance on property taxes nor the disparity and wealth among different areas.
“We are, instead of applying a blanket to the state, which is what the current formula does, we instead throw that away and look at each district uniquely – there’s almost 900 of them,” said State Senator Jason Barickman. “We’re going to look at them uniquely, and as part of our analysis we’re going to look at the local resources that are available.”
He added that this “evidence-based model” sets out a number of criteria, which would determine how much money a school district would get under his plan. 27 points would factor into how much each district gets.
Barickman said he hopes to build support for the bill.