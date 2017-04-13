Car Obliterated In Fatal Alcohol-Related Crash: La Porte Sheriff

(CBS) – A 48-year-old La Porte, Ind. man died in a high-speed, alcohol-related crash after the car he was operating collided with a tree, obliterating the vehicle, authorities said.
La Porte County Sheriff’s deputies found the wreckage at around 5 p.m. in the 5100 western block of CR 450 N. Officers determined that the 2008 Cadillac they found left the roadway and struck a tree; there were 266 feet of skid marks on the roadway leading up to the point of impact.
The front of the Cadillac broke away from the rest of the vehicle. The seatbelt holding the driver broke upon the impact, ejecting the motorist, police said. Debris from the car was found more than 250 feet away.
“I’ve never seen a single-vehicle crash with that much destruction,” Patrol Sgt. Adam Hannon said in a news release.
Speed and alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash, police said.
The driver who died — 48-year-old Corey Lombard of La Porte – had a blood-alcohol level of 0.09 percent, over the legal limit, the sheriff’s department said.