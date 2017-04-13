Notre Dame QB DeShone Kizer Works Out At Bears Pro Day

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Among the attendees at the Bears’ local pro day Thursday was Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in this class.
Notre Dame is now considered a “local” school to the Bears, meaning he was allowed to participate with other local draft hopefuls. Northwestern linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo and Northern Illinois receiver Kenny Golladay were among other notable prospects in attendance.
By now, the Bears have done extensive work in scouting Kizer. They sent much of their front office to an October contest against Miami, which saw the Fighting Irish square off with Miami and its own quarterback prospect, Brad Kaaya.
During Notre Dame’s pro day last month in South Bend, the Bears sent multiple scouts, including veteran scout Jeff Shiver.
The Bears have done detailed scouting work on much of this quarterback class, with the team likely to find a developmental prospect to work behind starter Mike Glennon.
Thursday gave the Bears yet another chance to evaluate Kizer.
