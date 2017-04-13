Three Shot In Ford Heights

(CBS) — Three teenagers were shot and wounded during a brawl in south suburban Ford Heights.
A spokesperson for the Cook County Sheriff’s Police, which patrols Ford Heights, said the brawl broke out shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn Avenue and Diplomat Lane. At some point, shots were fired.
A 19-year-old man was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, while two others, believed to 17 and 18, were transported in fair to good condition.
Additional information was not immediately available.