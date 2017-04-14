6 Shot Across Chicago On Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Six people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, leaving two critically wounded.

The latest attack happened about 3:30 p.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, where a Dodge Caravan pulled up to two men standing at the corner of Chicago and Lockwood, and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

One man, 32, was hit in the leg and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital. The other, 27, was stabilized at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a knee wound, police said.

Thirty minutes earlier, four people walked up to a 26-year-old man in the 1000 block of West Wilson in Uptown, and one of them shot him in the left thigh. His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

About 10:15 a.m. in South Chicago, someone in a passing black vehicle opened fire on a 20-year-old man in the 8000 block of South Coles, hitting him in the hip, police said. He took himself to Trinity Hospital in good condition.

Five hours before that, a 39-year-old man was sitting in a van in West Englewood’s 5900 block of South Loomis when two gunmen walked up and shot him in the arm and leg. He was stabilized at Stroger, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting happened a little after midnight in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. Two men walked up to a 40-year-old man standing in a garage in the 4600 block of South Kedzie, and shot him in the chest and abdomen, police said. He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Nine people were shot in the city on Wednesday, and 80 people have been shot in the last week. Since the start of the year, 858 people have been shot in Chicago, 155 of them fatally.

