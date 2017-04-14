Service Resuming After Signal Problems Hamper CTA In Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Signal problems are causing major CTA service disruptions and delays Friday morning in the Loop.
A signal problem near the Clark/Lake station, first reported at 8:46 a.m., has disrupted or delayed service on the Brown, Pink, Orange, Green and Purple lines, according to service alerts from the CTA.
Pink Line trains are only running from 54th/Cermak to Polk, according to the CTA. After that, they continue to the Racine Blue Line station, where passengers can transfer for downtown service.
Brown Line service was temporarily halted between Merchandise Mart and the Loop, but was resuming with delays as of 9:45 a.m., the CTA said. Normal service was also resuming with residual delays on the Orange, Green and Purple lines.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)