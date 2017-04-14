Cubs Activate Brian Duensing, Place C.J. Edwards On Bereavement List

April 14, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Brian Duensing, C.J. Edwards, Chicago Cubs

(CBS) The Cubs’ bullpen will have a new look this weekend.

Chicago has activated left-hander Brian Duensing from the disabled list and placed right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on the bereavement list, the team announced Friday ahead of the start of a three-game weekend series against the Pirates.

Signed by the Cubs in the offseason, Duensing was expected to make the Cubs’ roster to open the season before dealing with a back issue toward the end of spring training. His addition gives Chicago two left-handers in the bullpen, with Duensing joining Mike Montgomery in that regard.

Under MLB rules, Edwards will have to be on the bereavement list for a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven. He has been sharp to open the season, throwing 4 2.3 scoreless innings.

