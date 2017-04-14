Former Doctor For Cook County Misspent Public Funds On Piano, Travel: Inspector General

(CBS) — Cook County’s inspector general says a doctor who worked for the health care system spent more than $200,000 in county money on illegitimate expenses like travel, designer handbags and a piano.
The inspector general’s office says its recommendations to Cook County are still pending.
One of those recommendations is to recoup more than $248,000 dollars from the doctor, who has apparently resigned.
He is accused of submitting expenses that were approved for reimbursement.
Expenses included a Yamaha piano, which was listed as “software.”
The inspector general says the doctor also got county money for family trips to China and to Florida, for personal legal expenses, and for high-end items like a Gucci wallet and a Prada handbag.