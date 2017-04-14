Family Of Murdered Teen Makes Another Plea For Information

(CBS) — Nearly seven months have passed since a 78-pound, 15-year-old Steinmetz High School freshman was stuffed into a garbage can and set on fire, killing him.
Friends and family members combed the North Austin neighborhood Friday, passing out flyers in the hope that someone will lead them to the killer.
Polynesia Sykes is losing patience. She sees more recent murders being solved – but not the murder of her son, Demetrius Griffin. She wishes people would come forward and provide detectives with what they need to make an arrest.
Sykes says Demetrius had a couple of run-in with gang members in the months before his death, but did not belong to a gang.
The boy’s aunt says someone is housing a monster, and probably knows it. She asks that person: “What could he do to you?”
The Leaders Network and an anonymous donor have posted a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer.