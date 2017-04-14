Tall Thief With Long Fingers Hits Massage Business In Wicker Park

(CBS) – A very tall thief talked his way into a Wicker Park massage center, getting away with hundreds in valuables and cash.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

“He got away with $100 in cash and my debit card,” says Terri Visovatti, owner of Urban Wellness Chicago.

Amy Gonzalez, a massage therapist, says the suspect came in and said, “I have an appointment.”

“So, I sit him down. I offer him water,” she says.

She says the man was acting different, but she didn’t think much of it at the time.

“He’s 6 foot 8, so he’s pretty big, and I’m looking up at him,” Gonzalez says.

She left the man to go into one of the rooms with a client.

“Maybe 10 minutes later, I hear my boss come out of her room talking with her client, and I don’t hear a third voice,” Gonzales says.

The man caught on surveillance video was gone after stealing anything and everything he could get his hands on from a front table.

Health Source Chiropractic around the corner on Milwaukee also was hit that day by a man with the same description.

Credit card records show he got a snack at a Wendy’s restaurant. He tried spending $800 at Cricket Wireless and even bought some new clothes at Nike Town on Michigan Avenue.

Urban Wellness Chicago staff say they have heard from other local business owners about the same man caught on camera stealing. No arrests have been made.