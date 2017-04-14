White Sox Place Melky Cabrera On Paternity List, Recall Willy Garcia

(CBS) The White Sox have placed outfielder Melky Cabrera on the paternity list and called up outfielder Willy Garcia from Triple-A Charlotte, they announced Friday ahead of the start of a three-game weekend series at the Twins.
Cabrera’s daughter was due to be born Friday. Players can be on the paternity list anywhere from one to three days. Cabrera is likely to be back with the White Sox on Monday. Cabrera is hitting .258 with two RBIs in eight games this year.
Garcia will be making his big league debut when he takes the field this weekend. He’s hitting .423 with two homers, six RBIs and a 1.251 OPS in seven games this season at Triple-A. He’s a career .259 hitter in eight minor league seasons.