Protesters Demand Trump Release Tax Income Returns

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters gathered in the Daley Plaza and marched up Wacker Drive demanding that President Donald Trump release his income tax return on Saturday.

Protesters hoisted signs that read, “Hey, comrade, show us your taxes,” “Prove you’re not Putin’s puppet,” and “Don the Con.”

Hundreds starting to gather at Daley Plaza for #TaxMarch rally. Plan is to march to Trump tower around noon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/83uwS7kfNy — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) April 15, 2017

Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said it’s no less important for the President to reveal his returns now than it was during the campaign.

“Donald Trump is still talking about being audited or something like that, but of course, we know the real truth,” Schakowsky said. “We know those tax returns will reveal not only his relationship with Russia, and his entanglements around the world financially that could influence his decisions. We think he has hardly paid taxes over the years. We want to see that.”

March begins. Headed north on Dearborn towards Trump tower. #TaxMarch @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tqvYkc78GO — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) April 15, 2017

They've arrived at Trump Tower. March is peaceful so far. #TaxMarch @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/vcNeWlyVs4 — Sandra Torres CBS 2 (@SandraTorresL) April 15, 2017

Protesters rallied to a spot across the Chicago River from Trump Tower. They sang, beat drums, chanted and some even pointed fingers at the tower and shouted “Shame!”

“You got to be honest with us. Come clean,” said one protester who wore a homemade “chicken” hat.

Another protester, decked out in an onesie fashioned from an American flag, carried a sign that played on the biblical account of the resurrection that read, “Behold. He is not here. He is chicken.”

“It says that he’s fake, because the man has claimed to be on both sides of pretty much every issue except for one, and that’s when it comes to being transparent,” he said. “This man is immune to criticism.”