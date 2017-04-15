Verizon Store Robbed At Gunpoint In Mount Prospect

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for three people wanted in connection with an armed robbery Thursday afternoon at a cellphone store in northwest suburban Mount Prospect.

A woman entered the Verison Wireless store at 905 E. Rand Road at 3:49 p.m., according to a statement from Mount Prospect police. She asked an employee about a phone and the employee went into a stock room to look for it.

When the employee returned, two men were with the woman and one of them asked about another phone, police said. The employee went back to the stock room before returning to the customer area with the store’s manager.

The woman left the store when she was asked to show ID to open an account, police said. One of the men then pulled out a black handgun and ordered the employee and the manger into the stock room.

The men bound the employees’ hands and then stole multiple phones before leaving the room, according to police. They ran into another employee in the hallway and ordered the employee into the store’s break room before leaving the store and running away. No injuries were reported.

The woman is described as a 21 or 22-year-old black woman with a medium build and black hair with red highlights, police said. She was wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and pink shoes.

The second suspect is a black man between 18 and 23 years old, according to police. He has a thin build and was wearing a yellow baseball cap, a black hooded sweatshirt with white faces on the front, dark-colored torn jeans and beige work boots. He was armed with a handgun during the robbery.

The third suspect is a 40 to 50-year-old black man with a medium build and facial hair, police said. He was wearing a navy blue sweatshirt, torn blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867 or by texting “MPPD” with the tip to 274637.

