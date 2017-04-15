Volunteers Make Easter Baskets For Kids In Chicago’s Ogden Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — It has already been a fun – and helpful – Easter weekend for children in one of Chicago’s struggling neighborhoods.
Volunteers gathered on Saturday to make 1,000 Easter baskets and bags for kids in Chicago’s Ogden Park.
Community activist Andrew Holmes said the Easter baskets are more than just getting something tasty or fun.
“Give them a bag of candy, something to look forward to on Easter, give them a smile on their face,” Holmes said. “Kids of today, you walk by them — they’re sad.”
Holmes also said parents should get involved with their kids’ lives to stop violence in so many of the city’s communities.