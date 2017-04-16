15-Year-Old Boy Shot In The Face In Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the face late Saturday in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.
Shortly before midnight, the boy was sitting in the back seat of a vehicle in the 4400 block of North Racine when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right cheek, according to Chicago Police.
He later showed up at Weiss Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
