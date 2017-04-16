3 Men Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
About 9:20 p.m., the men were standing in the 5100 block of South Wood Street when they heard gunshots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.
A 20-year-old was shot in the left ankle, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the right hand, police said. They were both taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
A third man, 29, was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to St. Bernard Hospital, police said.
