Police: Body Found Floating In Pond In West Ridge Nature Preserve

CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found floating in a pond Sunday morning in the West Ridge Nature Preserve on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.
A passerby discovered the body floating facedown in the pond in the 5800 block of North Western at 8:05 a.m., police said. The body appears to be a man between 20 and 30 years old.
The police Marine Unit and Area North detectives are investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)