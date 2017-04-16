Police: Body Found Floating In Pond In West Ridge Nature Preserve

April 16, 2017 11:23 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A body was found floating in a pond Sunday morning in the West Ridge Nature Preserve on the North Side, according to Chicago Police.

A passerby discovered the body floating facedown in the pond in the 5800 block of North Western at 8:05 a.m., police said. The body appears to be a man between 20 and 30 years old.

The police Marine Unit and Area North detectives are investigating.

