Two Injured In Possible Street-Racing Crash In Bridgeport

April 17, 2017 7:33 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were injured overnight when an apparent street race ended in a head-on crash in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police said a 27-year-old man was driving west on Archer Avenue when it crashed into another car headed east near Keeley Street just before midnight.

Two men were injured in a head-on crash near Archer and Keeley on April 16, 2017. (Source: Chicago Fire Department)

The Chicago Fire Department said the crash might have been the result of street racing. It wasn’t clear if both cars were racing, or only one of the two.

The two men driving the cars were the only people in their vehicles. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital. The man in the car headed east was in critical condition. The other man was in serious condition.

Two men were injured in a head-on crash near Archer and Keeley on April 16, 2017. (Source: Chicago Fire Department)

The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was looking into the cause of the crash.

