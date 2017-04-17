JB Pritzker Puts $7M Into Campaign For Illinois Governor

April 17, 2017 2:07 PM
CHICAGO (AP) — Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker has contributed $7 million to his campaign fund for Illinois governor.

The donation confirmed Saturday by a campaign spokeswoman comes over a week after the Democrat officially launched his campaign to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

It was already expected to be an expensive race.

Rauner, a former private equity investor, put $50 million of his own money into a re-election fund in December. Pritzker is the founder of a private investment firm and an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune.
Also running is Democratic businessman Chris Kennedy, who donated $250,100 to his campaign, and raised $1 million in the first six weeks of his candidacy.

Other Democrats seeking the nomination in the March primary include state Sen. Daniel Biss and Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar.

