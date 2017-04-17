Man’s Body Pulled From Belmont Harbor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man’s body was pulled from the water of Belmont Harbor late Sunday on the North Side.
The Marine Unit responded about 9:50 p.m. near the 3200 block of Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Police.
The man, whose exact age was not known, was pulled from the water and pronounced dead at the scene, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Additional details were not released.
Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.
