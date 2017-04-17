Millennium Park Summer Film Series Announces 2017 Screening List

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago, along with the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events announced Monday the return of the Millennium Park Summer Film Series and its 2017 movie screening list.

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series kicks off Tuesday June 13 with a showing of “The Blues Brothers.” The series will continue throughout the summer, through Sept. 5, on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion.

Highlighted screenings include Caddyshack, The Princess Bride, Ghost, The Shining, Wayne’s World and Snow White.

The 2017 series will also feature Millennium Park’s first Spanish-language film on July 11, screening “El Norte.”

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series is free. Guests may sit in the seats inside the Jay Pritzker Pavilion or grab a blanket and take a seat on the Great Lawn. All films will be screened with English subtitles or captioning.

Below is the full list of the 2017 summer film series:

June 13

The Blues Brothers (1980), 132 minutes

Rated R for sexual content, nudity, some language and drug use.

*The screening is presented in conjunction with the Chicago Blues Festival, happening June 9–11, in its new location in Millennium Park.

June 20

Caddyshack (1980), 98 minutes

Presented by KPMG Women’s PGA Championship

Rated R for sexual content, nudity, some language and drug use.

*The screening is presented by the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, happening June 27–July 2 at Olympia Fields Country Club.

June 27

Julie and Julia (2009), 123 minutes

Rated PG-13

The screening comes ahead of the Taste of Chicago, the city’s giant food festival happening July 5-9 in Grant Park.

July 11

El Norte (1983), 141 minutes

Rated R for some disturbing violent content and brief language

*Screened in Spanish with English subtitles

July 18

La La Land (2016), 128 minutes

Rated PG-13

July 25

Network (1976), 121 minutes

Rated R for strong language, some sexual content, and a scene of violence

Aug. 1

Bend it Like Beckham (2002), 112 minutes

Aug. 8

FULL MOON DOUBLE FEATURE: Ghost (1990), 127 minutes and The Shining (1980), 144 minutes

Ghost – Rated PG-13

The Shining – Rated R for strong violence, strong language

Aug. 15

Hidden Figures (2016), 127 minutes

Rated PG

*The film is presented in conjunction with the Chicago Air and Water Show, happening August 19 and 20.

Aug. 22

Five Heartbeats (1991), 122 minutes

Rated R for language, some sexual content

*Presented by Sound Opinions

Thursday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.

80th ANNIVESARY FAMILY DAYTIME SCREENING: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), 83 minutes

Rated G

*In celebration of Disney’s first animated feature film, join us for a special daytime screening of this classic tale. The film is presented in conjunction with Millennium Park’s Family Fun Festival, happening June 19–Aug. 24.

Aug. 29

The Princess Bride (1987), 98 minutes

Rated PG

*A very special 30th Anniversary screening of the classic tale of love and adventure.

Sept. 5

Wayne’s World (1992), 95 minutes

Rated PG-13

*25th Anniversary of the megahit