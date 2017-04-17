Stan’s Donuts Creates Pop Art Donut In Partnership With The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism Team

CHICAGO (CBS) — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee announced Monday a special edition donut in partnership with the Rolling Stones Exhibitionism at Navy Pier.

The exhibit’s team invited Stan’s Donuts to create a pop art treat to spread the celebration of the touring exhibit, which is now in Chicago.

“We are honored to be asked to partner with Exhibitionism- The Rolling Stones,” says Chief Doughboy, Rich Labriola. “We are huge fans of The Rolling Stones and it was quite a challenge to design this donut. We are really happy with how it turned out.”

The Rolling Stones Exhibitionism donut features a hand-airbrushed sugary rendition of John Pasche’s famous Rolling Stones “Hot Lips” logo. It is a yeast-raised Bismark donut with a raspberry jam filling and vanilla glaze on top. The donut will be available at all Stan’s location beginning Monday, April 17 through April 30. The Rolling Stones donut will be sold for $4.39 and limited to one per customer.

The 18,000 square foot Rolling Stones exhibit allows guest to experience over 50 years of music, film, videos, photos and costumes from the band.

Exhibitionism is the largest touring exhibit of its kind and and features more than 500 rare items covering the band’s influence on fashion, film, recording, art and design. It will be at Navy Pier through July 30th.

Tickets range from $32-$35 for adults, $25-$27 for students/seniors (65+)/military and $20-$22 for juniors (ages 6-16). VIP tickets are available for $80, which includes entry to the exhibition on two separate days. Group tickets for 10 or more are available by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales.

For more information on Stan’s Exhibitionism- The Rolling Stones Donut or to find the nearest Stan’s location, visit http://stansdonutschicago.com