White Sox Stop Red-Hot Yankees With 4-1 Win

April 18, 2017 8:39 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Gonzalez pitched shutout ball into the ninth inning to win a road start for the first time in two years, Leury Garcia and Avisail Garcia homered off Luis Severino, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Yankees, 4-1, on Tuesday night to stop New York’s eight-game winning streak.

Gonzalez (2-0) allowed four hits — all infield singles — and one run in 8 1/3 innings, struck out four and walked one. He had been 0-7 in 19 road starts since a victory at Tampa Bay for Baltimore on July 25, 2015.

The right-hander retired his first 12 batters before Starling Castro’s infield single on a slow bouncer to shortstop leading off the fifth and threw just 88 pitches.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)

