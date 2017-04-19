Off-Duty Police Officer Catches Bank Robber Fleeing Loop Holdup

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer arrested a man who robbed a Loop bank on Wednesday, when he just happened to be in the bank as it was being held up.
FBI Chicago spokesman Garrett Croon said a man in his 30s wearing a black leather jacket robbed the U.S. Bank branch at 25 E. Washington St. at about 9:20 a.m.
Witnesses said, as the robber was leaving the bank, an off-duty Chicago police officer who was in line at the bank stopped him.
“A guy walked in with a Dunkin’ Donuts bag, demanded cash, and on his way out the police undercover grabbed him, put him down, in literally like 15 seconds. It was amazing work,” Will Barton said.
Another customer called 911, and uniformed officers arrived within 30 seconds to take the suspect into custody.