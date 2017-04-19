Cubs Tweak Rotation Order, Move Jon Lester Back In Front Of Jake Arrieta

(CBS) The Cubs have tweaked their rotation order again, resetting it to what they opened the season with.
Jon Lester will pitch Friday at Cincinnati, with Jake Arrieta getting pushed back one day to Saturday. Lester will be pitching on regular rest with the Cubs having an off day Thursday.
Lester was Chicago’s starter on Opening Day, but Arrieta moved ahead of him in the rotation on the season’s first full weekend so the Cubs could get the lefty Lester a matchup against the lefty-heavy Dodgers.
If the rotation stays in order after this change, Lester will pitch April 27 against the Pirates. He’d then miss throwing in his team’s three-game series from April 28-30 at Boston, which is his former team.
Lester is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 1.06 WHIP this season. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA and 0.89 WHIP.