How To Make Grilled Cheese Pizza, Chicago Style!

- Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter
2 slices thick cut sourdough bread
¼ cup pizza sauce
1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded
2 ounces sliced pepperoni (10 thin slices)
Directions:
Mix pizza sauce and Italian seasoning. Set aside. Butter 1 side of each of the bread slices. Layer 2 slices of cheese on each of 4 bread slices with buttered side down. Spread with pizza sauce mixture. Top each with 4 pepperoni slices then remaining bread slices with buttered side up.
Place sandwiches in large skillet or griddle on medium-low heat. Cook 3 to 4 minutes per side or until bread is thoroughly browned and cheese is melted. Cook in batches if necessary. Chicago style? Extra pepperoni, extra butter and extra cheese, extra thick bread.
Prep Time: 10 Minutes
Cook Time: 8 Minutes
Calories: 500 (approx)