ID Program For Undocumented Immigrants And Others Passes Chicago City Council

(CBS) — A program to create municipal identification cards passed overwhelmingly, but not unanimously, out of the Chicago City Council on Wednesday.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
The city program will make it easier for undocumented immigrants, the homeless, ex-inmates and others to get the IDs and some city services
Ald. Anthony Beale was one of four who voted against the measure – and the $3 million price tag.
“I still believe this is the jurisdiction of the state and federal government,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel agrees it should be a federal responsibility, but noted the Trump Administration just deported a supposedly protected “Dreamer” brought to the U.S. by his parents.
“The last people you’d want to turn for help right now is the federal government,” Emanuel said.