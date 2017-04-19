Judge To Hear Arguments On CPS Lawsuit Over State Education Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Attorneys for the Chicago Public Schools were headed to court on Wednesday, for a hearing on their lawsuit accusing the state of discriminating against minority students when it comes to funding education.
The Chicago Board of Education has asked a Cook County judge to bar the state from distributing education funds, claiming the money is being allocated in an unfair way.
The district has noted CPS has 20 percent of the state’s public school students, but receives only 15 percent of state education dollars.
CPS has said schools could be forced to close by June 1 – about three weeks early – if the state doesn’t come up with more funds for the cash-strapped district.
The state has asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. Gov. Bruce Rauner has said CPS is to blame for its own financial problems.