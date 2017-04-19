Man Sought After Attempted Child Sexual Abuse At Logan Square Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police were asking for the public’s help in finding a man who grabbed a 6-year-old girl in a Logan Square grocery store and tried to sexually abuse her.
Police said the girl was in a store in the 3900 block of West Diversey Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, when a man walked up to her, kissed her on the cheek, and put her hand in his pocket.
A family member confronted the man, who then ran away.
Police said the suspect was described as a white Hispanic man, between 40 and 50 years old, standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-7, with a medium build, olive complexion, medium-length hair, brown eyes, and a thin mustache. He was wearing a black baseball cap, black jacket, white long-sleeved sweatshirt, green camouflage pants, and black boots. He is known to frequent the Logan Square area.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the CPD Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.