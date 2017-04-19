Man Robs Fifth Third Bank Branch In The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in the Loop.
The robbery happened at 4:18 p.m. at the branch at 1 S. Dearborn Ave., according to the FBI.
The suspect, who did not show a weapon, is described as a black man, thought to be between 45 and 60 years old, standing between 5-foot-11 and 6-foot-1, with a thin build, the FBI said. He was wearing a white, button-down shirt, flat-billed Blackhawks hat and glasses.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (312) 421-6700.
