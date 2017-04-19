Man Charged With Stabbing 2 Men In Palatine Domestic Dispute

CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $1.75 million on Tuesday for a man charged with stabbing two other men during a domestic dispute Sunday night in northwest suburban Palatine.

Duronn Adonis Fields, 31, is charged with a felony count of attempted murder and two felony counts of aggravated battery, according to authorities. His bond was set at $1,750,000 at a court appearance on Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

About 10 p.m. Sunday, Fields got into an argument with two men in his apartment in the 1300 block of East Wyndham Circle, Palatine police said.

Fields punched one of the men in the face, and a fight broke out, police said. During the confrontation, Fields grabbed an 8-inch steak knife from his pocket and stabbed one man twice in the back, and the other man on the right side of his torso.

Fields ran away after the attack, police said. Responding officers found the men with stab wounds and one officer applied direct pressure to the more seriously wounded victim, while other officers arrested Fields a short distance away.

The two victims were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. One man was treated and released, and the other was hospitalized in “stable” condition.

Fields was expected to return to court May 11, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records.

