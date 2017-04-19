Yankees Punish Dylan Covey, White Sox With 8-1 Win

April 19, 2017 9:04 PM
Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a long homer, Masahiro Tanaka pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the New York Yankees beat the Chicago White Sox 9-1 Wednesday night to wrap a superb homestand.

New York went 8-1 in its first stretch at Yankee Stadium this season, its most wins in a homestand since going 9-1 from July 17-26, 2009.

Judge followed Starlin Castro’s three-run shot in the fifth with his 448-foot drive for the Yankees’ first back-to-back homers of the season. Chase Headley and Aaron Hicks also went deep to give New York a season high four home runs.

Dylan Covey (0-1) got knocked around in his second major league start, allowing eight runs, 10 hits and three homers over five innings.

