Chicago Aldermen Want Police To Discuss Anti-Texting Tools

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago aldermen want the city’s police to look into using technology that would detect if motorists involved in injury accidents were texting while driving.
Chicago City Council Finance Committee chairman Edward Burke and Transportation Committee Chairman Anthony Beale introduced the resolution on Wednesday. The so-called “textalyzer” is a device that can access a cellphone’s operating system to check if it was being used to text or email. It has raised concerns of civil libertarians.
The aldermen want Chicago police to appear before the council “to address the use of emerging technology” in enforcing the city’s existing traffic laws and investigation of vehicle crashes.
Burke says he thinks drivers text “because they think there is little chance of ever getting caught.” He says the behavior threatens other motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.
(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)