United Boss Denied Chairman Role, But Makes $18.7M In Compensation: Filing

DALLAS (AP/CBS) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who came under withering criticism for the airline’s handling of a passenger-dragging incident, received $18.7 million in compensation last year, more than triple the year before.
The airline, however, announced the company will not be promoting Munoz to chairman chairman, as the company had planned.
Most of Munoz’s compensation was in stock. The company said Friday in a regulatory filing that about $6.8 million of the total was related to a signing bonus that Munoz was promised in 2016.
Munoz was widely faulted for his early responses to the April 9 incident on board a United Express plane.
He first blamed the 69-year-old passenger who was dragged off by airport security officers, but later apologized repeatedly for United’s handling of the situation.
