Authorities Investigate Fatal Shooting Involving Portage Police Officer

CHICAGO (CBS) — State and county authorities in northwest Indiana are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday involving a Portage police officer.
The shooting happened during a traffic stop at 1:47 a.m. in the 5300 block of Royal Avenue in Portage, according to Portage police.
“During the encounter initial reports indicate actions by the suspect ultimately led to the officer involved shooting,” police said in a statement.
Porter County Coroner Chuck Harris said in a statement that his office is investigating a death related to the shooting. The person’s identity was not released pending notification of family members. An autopsy was scheduled for the beginning of the week.
The Porter County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting with assistance from Indiana State Police.
Portage police declined to comment further and referred all inquiries to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Jamie Erow declined to release further details Saturday and said more information would not be released until Monday.
