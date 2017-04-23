Bulls Keep Same Starting Lineup In Game 4, With Jerian Grant At Point Guard

By Cody Westerlund

CHICAGO (CBS) — After their young point guards struggled mightily in a Game 3 loss, the Bulls will go with the same starting lineup in Game 4 against the Celtics on Sunday evening, coach Fred Hoiberg said.

Jerian Grant will once again start at point guard with Rajon Rondo out with a fractured right thumb, while Michael Carter-Williams will remain the backup. The Bulls had considered changes but stayed with the status quo after Grant and Carter-Williams combined for eight points on 3-of-10 shooting with seven turnovers.

“Jerian has had some experience,” Hoiberg said. “We went back and had a long film session yesterday, had a good session on the floor, another film opportunity today. We’re going to give it another chance.”

The Bulls found their most success in Friday’s loss without a true point guard on the floor and Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade instead assuming more ball-handling duties. The drawback of playing without a point guard is that it would put more of a burden on Butler defensively, as he’d likely need to guard Celtics star Isaiah Thomas more.

