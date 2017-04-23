Chicago Man Killed In I-80 Rollover Crash Near Joliet

April 23, 2017 10:31 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday morning on I-80 near southwest suburban Joliet.

Taylor J. Bryant-Anderson, 26, was thrown from the vehicle when it rolled over on the Bridge Street exit ramp from westbound I-80, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

Bryant-Anderson, who lived in Chicago, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:25 a.m., the coroner’s office said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available early Sunday.

