Obama Returns To Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Sunday, marking his first public trip back to the city since leaving the White House.

As Obama is now a private citizen, we are no longer privy to his every move. However, according to published reports, he is hosting a dinner Sunday night in support of the Obama Presidential Library. On Monday, he will be at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts for a public, but invitation only, event.

The topic of Obama’s first speech since leaving office in January is community organizing and civic engagement. According to an Obama spokesman, the former President has invited several young activists to join him on stage to talk about voter registration drive, mentoring programs and other initiatives.

Young adults from universities around the city have been invited, along with students at the University of Chicago.

Obama’s speech is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday morning and it will be made available to the public via live stream.