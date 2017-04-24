City Plans For CTA’s Cottage Grove Green Line Station Renovations

CHICAGO (CBS) — The next CTA train station set to get a face lift is the Green Line station at 63rd and Cottage Grove Avenue.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush, CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. and Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner Rebekah Scheinfeld announced Monday the plans to renovate CTA’s Cottage Grove Green Line station and its surrounding area.

The CTA’s Cottage Grove Green Line station is one of the city’s oldest – the first station that was built there was in 1893 for the World’s Columbian Exposition; and a new station was built in 1991. WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya reports.

According to CTA’s President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. plans are in the works to upgrade the look and the lighting of the station.

“Throughout the years, Cottage Grove has been a critical transportation hub for the Woodlawn community and the Green Line riders, serving more than 372,000 passengers last year and providing connections to some of our busiest bus routes,” Carter said.

This latest investment on the Green Line complements the ongoing commercial and residential developments near the station, including the new 70-unit Woodlawn Station mixed use residential and commercial project.

“We are investing in the future of the CTA, and in the future of Woodlawn,” said Mayor Emanuel. “Investments like this one strengthen communities, attract private investment and drive neighborhood growth.”

The Cottage Grove Green Line station plan proposes both visual and architectural renovations to the station, with hopes to enhance the experience for both CTA customers and pedestrians. Changes to the station itself could include new canopies and reconfigured stairs.

“I am pleased that the historic CTA Green Line will get the attention it needs and deserves. Even as the Woodlawn community continues to enjoy a revitalization, its hardworking residents are deserving of a station that is attractive, modernized, and safe. I look forward to seeing these plans come to fruition,” said Congressman Rush.

The Cottage Grove Green Line Station is apart of CDOT’s upcoming federally funded Walk to Transit project to improve pedestrian safety and access to 10 CTA stations throughout Chicago.

“Working with the CTA to improve access to transit is a priority for CDOT,” CDOT Commissioner Scheinfeld said. “We want to encourage people to use the L, and we can accomplish this by making it safer and easier for people to get to and from their local CTA station.

CTA and CDOT do not have their final plans for the Cottage Grove Green Line station, but details are expected to be finalized sometime in 2016.

The Cottage Grove Green Line project is the latest in more than $8-billion of transit investment by Mayor Emanuel and CTA since 2011, including numerous investments on the South Side.