Levine: White Sox Pitching Coach Inspects Progress Of Rehabbing Carlos Rodon

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox really do not have much to say about the Carlos Rodon pitching plan.

The 24 -year-old southpaw has been on the shelf after injuring his left biceps in mid-March. General Manager Rick Hahn on Friday said there are no plans to get him on the mound at this time.

On Monday, Rodon played catch in front of pitching coach Don Cooper.

“He was throwing the ball firmly, he looked okay,” Cooper told reporters. “Well, we have already had taken a lot of caution. He is important for us now and in the future. We wouldn’t rush with him or anybody.”

It was revealed in spring training that Rodon had dealt with arm fatigue from time to time in 2016. He was on the DL once last season. The reason given at that time was a left wrist sprain he incurred slipping coming out of the dugout. Cooper told some media members in spring training that Rodon had some other arm issues in 2016.

Rodon was being treated ever so carefully by the team in February and did not get into a spring training Cactus League game, until March 15. He was taken out of the rotation after that and placed on the DL to start the season. The young pitcher has been throwing on flat ground and playing catch in Glendale, Ariz. at the team’s minor-league headquarters.

“It is tough for me to give you a time frame,” Manager Rick Renteria said about his young pitcher. “His visit was to be sure everything was moving in the right direction. It is. He threw a bit ago out here today. He felt good and will continue to do his program. As soon as we know where that timeline is going, we will make sure everybody knows.”

Rodon told a club official that he did not want to talk to the media about his injury until there is a clear path toward his rehab and future throwing plans. Rodon did say he missed his teammates and the competition while doing his conditioning in Arizona.

“I can’t tell you what the detail of the program is,” Renteria offered. “I know it involves some throwing, getting his treatments and taking care of the issue he had with his bicep. We do know it is getting better. He is moving forward in a positive manner. We are definitely sure of that.”

The pitcher will return to Arizona to continue his rehab when the team goes on its next road trip Wednesday.

Putnam dealing with elbow soreness

Zach Putnam was dealing with a sore right elbow. The discomfort first flared up on the reliever Saturday evening. The Sox setup man had gotten off to a great start this season. Putnam had 9 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings. He had season-ending elbow surgery last August to remove bone fragments in the same elbow.

“We don’t have a lot of concrete information right now,” Putnam said. “I am going to try to cool down a bit, but that doesn’t mean I am necessarily unavailable. I am just going to try and save some bullets as best as I can.”

Putnam confirmed an X-ray and other scans were taken on the elbow the last two days. He said there was no structural damage detected.

Bruce Levine covers the Cubs and White Sox for 670 The Score and CBSChicago.com.