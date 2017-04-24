Levine: Matt Davidson A Revelation With Early Season Power Display

By Bruce Levine–

CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox manager Rick Renteria brought out his secret weapon in his team’s 12-1 win against the Royals on Monday evening at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Over the weekend, Renteria was asked why he wasn’t using third baseman/designated hitter Matt Davidson more often. Despite hitting .324 at the time, Davidson wasn’t used for four straight games. Renteria politely responded that Davidson would see some playing time in the three-game series against the Royals.

On Monday, Renteria unleashed the big bat from the bench with a vengeance. Davidson went 3-for-4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs to lead Chicago’s 15-hit attack that supported outstanding two-hit ball from right-hander Miguel Gonzalez over eight innings in which he allowed just one unearned run.

The 26-year-old Davidson now leads the White Sox with four homers, 14 RBIs and 1.164 OPS. After nearly being on his way out of professional baseball prior to 2016, Davidson had a transformation that began last season when he started to use the opposite field more often and drive the ball to both gaps. The first-round pick by Arizona in 2009, Davidson hit .268 at Triple-A in 2016, after batting .199 in 2014 and .203 in 2015 with major contact troubles.

Now, he’s showing steady progress.

“Every hitter is different,” Renteria said of Davidson’s power explosion. “I think you become a hitter first before you take advantage of the power. Being able to use all parts of the field is very good. He is a guy who is middle-middle.”

Renteria was referring to Davidson using the gaps in both right-center and left-center field for his hitting targets. Seven of Davidson’s 14 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

“I am just trying to stay focused in my approach and staying stingy in what I want to hit,” Davidson said. “You can look foolish throughout an at-bat. All it takes is putting one good swing on it and get a good pitch to hit. That is all you really need.”

Renteria was pressed over the weekend about not using Davidson more often. To his credit, Davidson didn’t get himself trapped in a playing time question.

“Hey, I will tell you what,” Davidson countered. “It is a whole lot better being here in Chicago than in Charlotte (at Triple-A). I am enjoying every single day here. Obviously, I want to play. Being here is a dream come true.”

