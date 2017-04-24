CHICAGO (CBS) — A new ad campaign for a place that CBS Chicago will not mention is drawing quite a following on You Tube.
A series of ads, starring Mindy Kaling, doesn’t name the place either. Instead it asks viewers to Google “that place where Coke tastes so good.”
In one of the ads, a Coke “technician” repeatedly states the name of the place that can’t be mentioned, prompting the audio to be bleeped.
“Rick, by now you should know that you can’t say [bleep]. We’ll have to bleep you and it will sound like you are swearing every time you say [bleep],” an exasperated Kaling says. [Bleep] now I am saying [bleep]!”
It’s not normal, but rather shrewd.
Another ad, called ‘Search It’, has more than 3.7 million views on You Tube.