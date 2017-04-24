Undocumented Immigrants Warned To Stay Away From Airports

CHICAGO (CBS) — Undocumented immigrants are being warned to stay away from airports such as O’Hare, even if they aren’t traveling.
The Trump Administration’s immigration crackdown has focused new attention on customs and border protection agents checking the status of suspected undocumented immigrants at airports.
Nell Barker, with the American Immigration Lawyers Association in Chicago, said these practices have gotten more attention recently.
“It’s not new. It’s come up a couple of times over the last few years and a lot of people have spoken up. It just came up on a list serve and a lot of people have spoken up.”
Barker says what may be different is customs and border protection officers may feel more emboldened to take action in the wake of the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.
And Barker says those officers have broad powers at airports, including investigating people who show up to pick up or drop off passengers