Willowbrook Shooting Range With Alcohol Service Not A Good Idea To Some

(CBS) — A proposed gun range and liquor lounge in Willowbrook has residents divided.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
Zoltan Baksay lives 500 feet from the proposed gun range on Route 83 off Interstate 55. He says mixing shooting and alcoholic beverages is a potential recipe for disaster.
But Willowbrook Mayor Frank Zilla says only people with Firearms Owner Identification, or FOID, cards would be allowed to join, and only those who pay large initiation and monthly fees would get access to the liquor lounge.
Anyone who drinks wouldn’t be allowed to shoot.
Zilla says a proposal to allow automatic weapons fire at the range has been scrapped.