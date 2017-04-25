Agent Bus Cook: Jay Cutler Wants To Play, Isn’t Considering Retirement

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) Though Jay Cutler has appeared comfortable away from football, he still intends to play if given the opportunity.
Released by the Bears in early March, Cutler hasn’t found a new team, nor has he even been linked to a possibility. But his agent, Bus Cook, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Cutler isn’t considering retirement.
“Jay wants to play football,” Cook said. “He never has mentioned retirement to me. Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”
Cutler is coming off a 2016 campaign in which he played just five games while dealing with a broken right thumb and torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He was said to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from December surgery on the shoulder.
The Bears moved to sign veteran Mike Glennon on the same day of Cutler’s release from the team. He finished with a record of 51-51 in leading the Bears.
Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.